The romantic moment rapper King Kaka proposed to his long-time girlfriend during his album launch (VIDEO)

Rapper, King Kaka, whose real name is Kennedy Ombima, launched his much hyped new album ‘Eastlando Royalty’ on Friday at Uhuru Gardens.





The seasoned rapper pulled a sweet surprise on his long-time girlfriend and baby mama, Nana Owiti, by proposing to her in the middle of his performance.





The Kaka Empire CEO went down on one knee and popped the big question sending the crowd to frenzy and leaving Nana mesmerized.





The rapper known for his lyrical prowess went on to narrate how far they have come with Nana as veteran neo-soul singer Atemi serenaded them.





While on one knee, he said: “Huyu dem amekuwa na mimi.Tumeteseka na yeye manze.Time nilikuwa naitwa Rabbit.





“Hio time hat sikuwa nimebuy ndai manze.So ilikuwa nikienda kumcheki napanda gari za Kite (Kitengela) alafu nikishuka napanda boda…so that I can just spend time with you...Namuitanga wife na hananga pete.





“Will you be Mrs Ombima,”



“Yes” responded Nana.





