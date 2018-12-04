The message on this naughty guy’s T-shirt will drop your jaws and leave you speechless (LOOK)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Photos 07:59
Tuesday, December 04, 2018 - The naughty message on this guy’s T-shirt has made him an internet sensation.
Some people wear T-shirts with jaw-dropping messages innocently and it may be the case with this guy.
For ladies still keen on the elusive big O, this is your go to guy.
The man's T-shirt had the words, "Orgasm instructor. Private lessons available," written on it, but it didn't end there.
See the photo below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST