The dreaded MUNGIKI are back and are recruiting these KIKUYUs to join their cult - MATIANGI please, act now before it is too late

Monday December 3, 2018 - The dreaded Mungiki sect is back with a bang and has devised a new method to recruit new members into the criminal gang.





According to detectives, the outlawed sect has been using the ceremonies surrounding circumcision as recruitment grounds to enlist young Kikuyu boys to the cult.





Speaking over the weekend, Central Regional Commissioner, Wilson Njenga, noted that they are trying to establish how the sect lures initiates.





According to the Kikuyu culture, elders should preside over boys' initiation but the culture has faded away allowing other groups, including the church, to take up the role.





Police now believe that due to lack of proper guidelines, the practice has become vulnerable to manipulation by criminal gangs, among them Mungiki.





“It is what the initiates are taught during the healing process that we are concerned about.”





“It is easy to recruit them during this period,” Njenga said.





It is now up to security agencies to act in order to stop this gang that reins terror in Central Kenya.



