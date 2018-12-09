Tanzanian billionaire excites netizens with this sweet and romantic message to his celebrity wife.

Sunday, December 09, 2018

- Tanzanian billionaire Dr. Reginald Mengi, has lit up social media with this sweet message to his celebrity wife, Jacqueline Ntuyabaliwe, on her birthday.





The business mogul who’s estimated net worth according to Forbes richest people in Africa is $560 million, is proof that one can be wealthy and romantic at the same time.





“My love, my darling wife, my best friend, t he holder of the key to my life, it is always “better late than never” Happy Birthday my Baby. Thank you for giving me reason to live. I love you crazy,” he tweeted.





On her part, Jacqueline, who is also former Miss Tanzania, responded to the message with an assurance of her undying love for him.





“This is so sweet hubby I love you so much. I couldn’t have asked for a better man to be my everything,” she responded.





The media tycoon married Jacqueline better known as K-Lyinn in a lavish ceremony in Mauritius in 2015 causing a lot of talk in the media.





Check out the posts and reaction below.