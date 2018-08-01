Surprise as JACQUE MARIBE makes a comeback with a bang at Citizen TV even after being suspended over the murder of MONICA

-

anchor, Jacque Maribe, is back at Citizen after she was granted bail in the murder trial of Nairobi businesswoman Monica Kimani.





According to sources at Citizen TV, Maribe resumed work on Monday yesterday where she received a warm welcome from her colleagues.





Sources revealed that Maribe was in the newsroom perusing some scripts for the media house .





However, she will not be anchoring news as directed by High Court Judge, James Wakiaga, when he granted her bail application.





“The accused shall not read news, comment or participate in any interview directly or indirectly related to this case, 2 she shall not read news during the period this matter is fixed for hearing...” ruled Wakiaga.





"She will help in news production but she will not be on TV,” confirmed the source.





Earlier on, Royal Media Services had suspended Maribe in light of the murder charges against her.



