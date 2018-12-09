We are being targeted, DPP NOORDIN HAJI wants to finish RUTO and Kalenjins in the guise of fighting graft-Senator reveals

Sunday December 9, 2018 -Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, is targeting the Kalenjin community in the war against corruption.





This was revealed by Nandi Senator, Kiprotich Arap Cherargei, who issued a stern warning to Haji over alleged ethnic profiling of people from the Kalenjin community in the ongoing anti-graft war.





Cherargei accused the DPP, the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) of politicizing war on corruption and ethnically profiling individuals from the Rift Valley region.





However, he warned as Kalenjins, they will not sit back and watch DPP, DCI and EACC destroy careers of their sons and daughters in the name of fighting corruption.





"As the chair of Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights, which oversights investigative agencies in this country, we will not sit back and allow you to ethnically profile our people with vested interests, in bad faith and politically motivated charges," Cherergei





“We will not accept. We will not allow that.”





“And I want to ask my friends DPP and DCI, don't be used as a weapon for 2022 succession politics.”





“We are watching you keenly.





“We will not allow you to destroy the careers of our sons and daughters in the pretense of fighting corruption in this country," he said.



