Stealing public money is the same as robbery with violence - KINOTI says and reveals that God is guiding him to nail corrupt State officers

Friday December 7, 2018 - Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, has said the ongoing fight against corruption will continue until all corrupt rats are arrested and prosecuted for engaging in the evil act.





Speaking during National Police Service (NPS) week in Nairobi on Friday, the top detective said he will not sleep until all corrupt mongrels are prosecuted and jailed at Kamiti Maximum Prison.





Kinoti also said that those who steal public money are the same as robbers who steal with guns and vows to deal with them ruthlessly.





He concluded by saying that he thanks the Almighty God for giving him the energy to fight corruption.





“Kenya is a God fearing country and I am happy that the country is united against corruption,” Kinoti said.





Kinoti spoke hours after Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Managing Director, Joe Sang, and senior managers at KPC were arrested for stealing Sh 2.1 billion.



