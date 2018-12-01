Speculations as GIDEON MOI and MUSALIA MUDAVADI finally meet-Will they announce a new deal ahead of 2022 after today?

Saturday December 1, 2018 -Baringo Senator and KANU Chairman, Gideon Moi, is today expected to meet with Amani National Congress leader, Musalia Mudavadi, in Kakamega town today .





Gideon will be visiting Kakamega in the wake of the heated 2022 succession politics and speculations are rife that he could reach a deal with Mudavadi over 2022 politics.





According to political pundits, led by Martin Oloo, the two may surprise Kenyans, considering their longstanding friendship and that of their fathers that go way back in the 1950s.





He noted that Mudavadi and Gideon could have had a series of board room meetings and may have decided to go public.





“They could be out to test waters and see what the response would be like from their supporters.”





“Their friendship knows no bounds and since their common competitor is Mr. Ruto, it is not surprising to see Moi and Mudavadi decide to go hunting together given their shared background,” said Oloo.





