Speculations as GIDEON MOI and MUSALIA MUDAVADI finally meet-Will they announce a new deal ahead of 2022 after today?

Saturday December 1, 2018 -Baringo Senator and KANU Chairman, Gideon Moi, is today expected to meet with Amani National Congress leader, Musalia Mudavadi, in Kakamega town today .

Gideon will be visiting Kakamega in the wake of the heated 2022 succession politics

and speculations are rife that he could reach a deal with Mudavadi over 2022 politics.