Smart move! RUTO’s gangs in Rift Valley and Western now collude against RAILA and GIDEON MOI ahead of 2022 - We will show them dust

Sunday December 2, 2018 - A section of leaders from Western and North Rift region who are allied to Deputy President William Ruto have accused NASA leader, Raila Odinga, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and ODM Organizing Secretary, Edwin Sifuna, of frustrating the DP.





Speaking at Kimilili Boys High School yesterday, the MPs noted that plans had been hatched to ensure Ruto's dream of becoming President in 2022 is not realized.





However, the MPs led by Sirisia legislator, John Waluke, Didmus Baraza, Benjamin Washiali and Senate Speaker, Ken Lusaka, vowed not to let Raila and Gideon block Ruto from State House come 2022.





They promised the DP that they will use any means necessary to ensure he gets elected as President in 2022.





“Ruto is the only sure bet for 2022 presidency, we will not compromise, Gideon Moi, Edwin Sifuna and Raila Odinga should stop mocking and insulting Ruto, we will ensure that Ruto ascends to power by all means," Waluke said.





Similar sentiments were echoed by Lusaka who urged Luhyas not to waste their votes in 2022 again by voting for a perennial loser like Raila, instead should elect Ruto and be guaranteed to be in his Government.





"Support a leader who will lead you well instead of wasting your votes elsewhere, your neighbour as shown his interest, let's support him," said Lusaka.



