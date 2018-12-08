Slay Queen mwizi!This Kikuyu LADY stole someone’s Samsung s8 +and she was caught on CCTV( VIDEO +PHOTOs).

Saturday, December 8, 2018-This shameless slay queen identified as Haeather Wanjeri on facebook was caught on CCTV stealing another lady’s Samsung S8+.

CCTV captured Wanjiru mark-timing the lady who was going about her business in a beauty shop before taking away the pricey gadget.

The thieving slay queen thought that  she had landed on a new gadget to floss around with but her party was spoilt after the CCTV footage which captured her stealing  was circulated on social media.

Here’s a video of how she executed the evil mission.

See her photos.






