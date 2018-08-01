Si hawa conman wa Mpesa wana matusi, Listen how this one hurled insults after being cornered (AUDIO VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Videos 06:17
Wednesday, December 5, 2018 - You have probably encountered Mpesa conmen who call you and pretend that some money has been sent to you by mistake.
These conmen have perfected their skills and if you are not careful, you will fall into their trap easily.
This Mpesa con was left with an egg on his face after he encountered someone who is smarter than him.
Just hear the insults he hurled after being cornered.
Here’s the audio video.
