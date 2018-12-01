SHOCKING VIDEO shows Kenyans escaping death narrowly after they came face to face with bandits armed with machetes and a gun, Kenya imekua Somalia.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Forum and discussion, Gossip and Drama, News, Politics, Videos 04:35
Saturday, December 1, 2018-A Kenyan has shared a horrifying video taken when they came face to face with armed bandits who had ambushed a matatu.
The machete wielding bandits ambushed a matatu on a rough road surrounded by thickets and robbed passengers before letting them go.
After ambushing the matatu and robbing passengers , the bandits noticed an oncoming vehicle which the guy who shared the video was travelling in and tried to ambush it.
However, they were lucky because the car they were driving perform well on rough road and they managed to escape death by a whisker.
The incident which happened on their way to Kijabe shows the high insecurity being witnessed in different parts of the Country.
Watch the video that will leave you in shock.
Our fitness can prepare us for life, but there are times when things happen so fast that we can only give credit to God for His protection 🙏🏼 . . This happened yesterday (time stamp is wrong) on our way up to Kijabe with @shivsimani, @collo_mog, and @lauren.p.swenson. We came upon 3 bandits robbing a matatu. I had to back up long enough to roll my window up before passing by the guy weilding the ponga (machete.) The guy on the far left had a handgun, but couldn't get it out of his waistbelt in time. They chose this spot for ambush because the road is very rough, but fortunately we were in my 80 series 😉 Also thankful for a manual transmission. . . Just before encountering the bandits, we passed two armed police on foot. The gunfire you hear at the end of the video are the cops engaging. We are thankful to have been gone before the gun battle erupted. . . Thankful for the Lord's protection. . . . #justdrive #landcruiser #80series #firstpowerfit #firstpowerfitness #firstpower #firstpower_crossfit #belongbecomestrong #crossfit #fitness #realkenyacrossfit #health #fitfam #workout #fitness #gym #strong #goals #motivation #active #getfit #instagood #kenya #nairobi #fitnesskenya
