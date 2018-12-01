SHOCKING VIDEO shows Kenyans escaping death narrowly after they came face to face with bandits armed with machetes and a gun, Kenya imekua Somalia.

Saturday, December 1, 2018

-A Kenyan has shared a horrifying video taken when they came face to face with armed bandits who had ambushed a matatu.





The machete wielding bandits ambushed a matatu on a rough road surrounded by thickets and robbed passengers before letting them go.





After ambushing the matatu and robbing passengers , the bandits noticed an oncoming vehicle which the guy who shared the video was travelling in and tried to ambush it.





However, they were lucky because the car they were driving perform well on rough road and they managed to escape death by a whisker.





The incident which happened on their way to Kijabe shows the high insecurity being witnessed in different parts of the Country.



Watch the video that will leave you in shock.











