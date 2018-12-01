Shocking armed robbery caught on CCTV in Nairobi’s Eastlands, these are probably school boys(VIDEO).

Saturday, December 1, 2018

-Armed robbery cases have been on the rise in areas around Nairobi's Eastlands.

There are so many criminal gangs consisting of school boys and teens that are sprouting up and unleashing terror on innocent Kenyans around Eastlands, Kayole, Dandora, Huruma and Umoja being the worst affected.





A video of a recent robbery incidence that happened at a shop in Nairobi’s Eastlands area has emerged.





In the video, four young men, one armed with a pistol, are seen walking into the shop.

The young man with a pistol fires aimlessly and everybody inside the shop including the shop owner and the shoppers lie down.





He goes to man the door and the other three men forcefully break into the glass display where phones are put and displayed to customers.





They steal a few phones and then walk away in an operation that lasted for less than a minute.





Watch this video.







