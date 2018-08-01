SHOCK on RUTO as MUDAVADI steps up bid for the 2022 Presidency and raids his Rift Valley stronghold - The DP is in deep trouble

Tuesday December 4, 2018 - Amani National Congress Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has stepped up his 2022 Presidential bid and is not holding anything back.





Mudavadi was in Elgeyo Marakwet County on Sunday where he urged the Kalenjin community to forget about Deputy President William Ruto and support his bid in 2022.





Speaking during a fundraiser in support of the construction of Nyaru AIC Church in the County whose Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, is an ardent supporter of Ruto, Mudavadi noted that the Luhya community had supported Kalenjin leaders for decades and that it was time for them to reciprocate.





“We the Luhyas supported former President Daniel Moi when he was in power for 24 years.”





“We need you to return the favour and vote for me in 2022,” Mudavadi said.





At the same time, the ANC leader supported calls for a referendum which is vehemently being opposed by Ruto.



