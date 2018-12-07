Shock on RUTO as DCI and DPP arrest his friend and Kenya Pipeline MD, JOE SANG, for looting KPC-UHURU is not joking with thieves anymore

Friday December 7, 2018 -Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in consultation with the Director of Public Prosecutions have arrested Kenya Pipeline Managing Director, Joe Sang, over corruption scandal in the State firm.





The DCI also arrested former NHIF CEO, Simeon ole Kirgotty, even as crackdown on graft suspects resumes.





The arrest of Sang comes just days ahead of a scheduled Parliamentary grilling by MPs over allegations of fraudulent tendering and questionable payments totaling to over Ksh.2 billion.





On Tuesday, Sang announced his retirement from KPC, with the KPC board calling for an urgent internal audit in the procurement process.





Sang’ thought that by resigning, he would be able to avoid the arrest even after looting the institution dry.





On the other hand, former NHIF CEO, Simeon ole Kirgotty, joins CEO, Geoffrey Mwangi, who had been earlier arrested for looting NHIF.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



