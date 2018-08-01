SHOCK as ORENGO chickens out over his legal duel with Prof QURESHI – He has realised DCJ PHILOMENA MWILU is headed to jail!

- Senior Counsel, James Orengo, now wants Queens Counsel, Prof Khatar Qureshi, barred from representing the State in a case where Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu is charged with corruption related offenses.





On Monday, Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, claimed that he sought the services of Prof Qureshi so that he can assist the prosecution of Mwilu who is the second in command in the Judiciary.





“He (Khawar Qureshi) is not coming here to handle all corruption cases. He is coming specifically for the Deputy Chief Justice case because it is an important matter of public interest,” Haji told journalists on Wednesday.





Appearing in court on Thursday during the pre-trial conference of the case, Orengo, who is representing Mwilu, urged the court to bar Prof Qureshi from representing the State.





Orengo said Qureshi is not a Kenyan and is not a member of the Law Society of Kenya.

Orengo’s plea will be determined tomorrow by a five Judge bench.





Qureshi has practised commercial law, international arbitration, public international law and administrative and constitutional law.



