SHOCK as KCSE candidate is arrested for plotting to assassinate UHURU and DUALE - Is this the work of AL SHABAAB? God help us all

Sunday December 2, 2018 - A candidate who sat for this year’s KCSE examination has been arrested for plotting to kill President Uhuru Kenyatta and Garissa Township MP, Aden Duale.





This is after he sent a message to President Kenyatta and Duale in his English Paper One (Functional Skills) answer sheet threatening to kill them at an unknown date.





According to the police, the student from Elimu Bora Secondary School in Mandera town will be presented to the court on Monday.





He is being treated as a terrorist and will be charged with among other accounts, treason.





The police will be seeking orders to hold him for seven days in order to conclude investigations.





This comes days after other candidates from Ambira High School were arrested after they recorded themselves admitting to cheating in the national exams and insulting Education CS, Amina Mohammed, and his Interior counterpart, Fred Matiangi.



