She’s hot and I love her-Tanzanian singer Ben Pol confirms he’s dating Keroche heiress Anerlisa Muigai (PHOTOs)

Sunday, December 01, 2018-

There is something about Kenyan women that is driving Tanzanian celebrities crazy.





After Ali Kiba married a Kenyan beauty, Diamond Platinumz just confirmed he’s madly in love with a Kenyan model and radio host and now Ben Pol.





The ‘Moyo Machine’ hit-maker has professed his love for Keroche Industries heiress Anerlisa Muigai.





The two have hosted several gigs together to promote Anerlisa’s Water brand and Ben Pol has been staying at Anerlisa’s place when in Kenya.





While Anerlisa has been claiming they are friends and even described Ben Pol as a bother to her, the Tanzanian heart-throb has refused to be friendzoned.





Speaking during an interview on Times FM the Bongo star said:





“We are very tight and of course there is a lot of stuff we have planned together. Some of the stuff is private I cannot share. I will not lie to you, she is hot and I love her. She has conquered my heart.



