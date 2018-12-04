SEXY NTV anchor reveals her marriage with her abusive politician husband is over and divorce case is underway! She is also single

Tuesday, December 4, 2018 - Former Ebru TV anchor, Doreen Majala, who was recently hired by NTV, has revealed that her marriage to Mwingi Central MP, Gideon Mulyungi, has hit rock bottom.





The beautiful TV anchor who was married to the wealthy MP for four years revealed that they were done with each other during a question and answer session with her fans on Instagram.





In February this year, Doreen took to social media and exposed her husband as a wife batterer and notorious womanizer.





She narrated how he beats her like a dog and shared photos of the injuries she sustained after a serious beating at their lavish Karen home.





Asked whether she reconciled with her husband after the assault, the gorgeous media girl said no and revealed divorce case is underway.





“Are you back with your husband Gideon” a fan asked and Doreen said she doesn’t want anything to do with her abusive husband “Divorce in process” she answered.





The sassy screen-siren further revealed that she has gotten herself a 4 bedroom house in Runda after breaking up with the wealthy mheshimiwa, an indication that she may have milked the aging Legislator from Mwingi Central dry during their 4 year marriage.





And on her current relationship status; sexy Doreen revealed she is 100% single.