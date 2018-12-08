SEXY LADY dared this dwarf guy for a dance off and what happened next will leave you in stitches (WATCH)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Lifestyle, Videos 07:45
Saturday, December 08, 2018- This hilarious dance off between a sexy lady and a vertically challenged guy will put a smile on your face.
The lady dared the dwarf guy to show what he’s made off and he never disappointed.
While most dwarfs usually keep a low profile to avoid being taunted and bullied, this guy is happily living his life.
Watch the video below.
LINK
LINK
The Kenyan DAILY POST.