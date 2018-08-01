SEXY bride goes wild during her wedding and shakes her big derriere like there is no tomorrow (WATCH)

, , , , 04:17


Monday, December 03, 2018 - This sexy bride stunned guests at her wedding when she decided to shake her assets like nobody’s business.

If you thought twerking was just for teenagers high on hormones and ratchet ladies in clubs, this video from a wedding will drop your jaws.

She wiggled her juicy derriere like there is no tomorrow as she gave her hubby a taste of what awaited him on their honeymoon.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
Credit: @Tunde Ednut

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

“Nikamate Hapo,Yote ni Yako”, Alisema Huku akihema

Sidhani ningemsamehe baada ya kunidharau.In May something happened to me that I regret ever left Nairobi for Mombasa. I live in Pipe...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno