SEX wasn’t created by God - President of Kenyan atheists sparks debate on social media (LOOK)

Wednesday, December 05, 2018 - The self-declared President of Atheists in Kenya, Harrison Mumia, has sparked a debate on twitter about his views on sex and marriage.





It all began after a lady posted that sex was created by God only for married people.





Mumia responded saying that sex is evolutionary and wasn't created by God neither was it created for married people.





According to Mumia, who doesn’t believe in God, sex is a basic human instinct that is necessary for the survival of the human race.





See the posts below.