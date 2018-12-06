See why everyone is talking about this SEXY identical Kenyan twins-Can you tell them apart (PHOTOs)

Thursday, December 06, 2018- These identical Kenyan twin ladies have taken Instagram by storm.

Rose Nginah and Alice Mumbi are not only mirror images of each other but also very beautiful.

Alice is a fashion designer while Rose is a makeup artist.

They are also commercial models and recently featured in a Telkom advert.

Check out their photos below and try to tell them apart.




