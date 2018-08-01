See who has been appointed to replace RUTO’s corrupt friend, JOE SANG, at Kenya Pipeline after his arrest! No more money to Karen

Friday December 7, 2018 - The Ministry of Petroleum and Mining has appointed Hudson Andambi as the interim Managing Director of Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) to replace Joe Sang, who has since resigned and arrested over mega scandals at the State firm.





In a statement to Kenyans, Mining PS, Andrew Kamau, cited recent arrests of the company’s top management as the reason for the appointment.





“This Ministry in consultation with the chairperson of the KPC board has appointed Hudson Andambi from this Ministry as the Interim Managing Director of KPC until the board meets to deliberate on the way forward,” read the statement signed by Mr. Kamau.





“This ensures that operations continue without interference for purposes of ensuring security of supply of petroleum products,” he added.





On Tuesday, Sang announced his resignation from KPC, with the board calling for an urgent internal audit into the procurement process.



