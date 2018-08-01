See what ROBERT ALAI said about the appointment of Nonagenarian MOODY AWORI as a youth representative - UHURU will skin him alive

Wednesday December 5, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta surprised Kenyan youths on Wednesday after he appointed former Vice President, Moody Awori, as a member of the Sports, Art and Social Development Fund board.





In a Gazette Notice dated November 28th, Finance CS Henry Rotich noted that the board will be made up of five Principal Secretaries from the Ministries of Education, Arts, Health, National Treasury and Sports.





Moody, 91, will work alongside Athletics Kenya boss, Jackson Tuwei.





The board is expected to manage the fund, prepare and submit quarterly reports to Rotich.





But Moody's appointment has been received with rage by many Kenyans who asked President Uhuru Kenyatta why he is marginalizing the youth by appointing fossils and dinosaurs to represent the youth.





Blogger Robert Alai said Moody's appointment is an insult to the youth of this country.





“Moody Awori getting appointed on boards is a GREAT insult to the youth of this country by @UKenyatta. How does someone support this? Methuselah!” Robert Alai said.



