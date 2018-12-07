See what President UHURU told DONALD TRUMP man, TIBOR NAGY, at State House yesterday-Hakuna kuogopa

Friday December 7, 2018 -President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday held talks with US Assistant Secretary for Bureau of African Affairs, Tibor Nagy , in State House, Nairobi.





The talks centered on bilateral ties between Kenya and the United States of America. Other issues discussed include strategic partnership, regional security, trade and investment.





During the meeting, Uhuru told Nagy that Kenya and the US faced similar threats and welcomed the cooperation that the two countries had cultivated over the years in dealing with security challenges , including the Al-Shabaab threats.





He also expressed the need for Kenya and the US to strengthen their trade and investment ties, saying the potential for cooperation in that area was not fully exploited.





“We have a strong strategic partnership on other spheres but on the economic side, it is not as strong as it should be,” Uhuru said.





Nagy is in the country to meet Uhuru on behalf of US President Donald Trump. He will also visit Ethiopia, Djibouti, Eritrea before flying to Stuttgart, Germany, where he will meet the United States Africa Command.





