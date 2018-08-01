See the power structure that RAILA ODINGA has proposed that is shaking the country - This Mzee will kill DP RUTO even before his time

Monday December 3, 2018 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his ODM Party now want the President to be elected for just one term of seven years non-renewable.





In the draft copy of its proposals to the Building Bridges Initiative task-force headed by Garisssa Senator, Yusuf Haji, ODM is also proposing a Parliamentary system of Government as opposed to the Presidential.





The party has also called for the creation of more executive positions to accommodate as many people and communities as possible to reduce tension during and after elections.





According to the proposals, ODM is calling for restructuring of the Executive to re-introduce a parliamentary system and have a president elected by a college of legislatures as well as the creation of the Prime Minister’s post.





It also wants Parliament restructured to strengthen the Senate as the Upper House.





Besides, it wants the Senate to have 29 members-at least two per region-plus the Speaker.





The party is also calling for abolition of nominated Senators and reduction of the size of the National Assembly from current 349 to 180 of MPs.



