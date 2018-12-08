See the NHIF receptionist who lives like a king; owns 8 palatial houses, fleet of Range Rovers and V8s and several businesses - DPP and DCI please

Saturday December 8, 2018 - Fredrick Sagwe Onyancha, a 39-year-old receptionist at the National Hospital Fund (NHIF), is among 20 people the Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, and Director of Criminal Investigation, George Kinoti, want arrested for grand corruption at the institution.





At 39 with only a receptionist job, Onyancha is already a wealthy man living large like a king.





Onyancha is said to have bought eight houses worth Kshs160 Million between 2013 and 2017 at an up market estate in Athi River.





He also bought himself top-of-the range cars including Range Rovers and Toyota V8s .





With a salary of Sh50,000 which has been increased to 150,000 since 2007 when he joined NHIF as a front desk receptionist, Onyancha is a multi-millionaire with a taste for the good things in life.





He rarely goes out to party, and when he does, he only visits the Carnivore restaurant.





Among other assets that he owns include a chain of carpet-cleaning businesses across Nairobi valued at Kshs50 million.





He married his wife, who runs the businesses, at a lavish Sh25 million wedding.





According to the investigators, Onyancha’s life changed suddenly after he joined the tender evaluation committee at NHIF which deals with awarding tenders of millions, if not billions of shillings.



