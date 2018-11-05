See the man who called KPC CEO, JOE SANG, and told him to resign immediately or go to Kamiti - UHURU is not joking with thieves anymore

Wednesday November 5, 2018 - Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Managing Director, Joe Sang, resigned on Tuesday amid investigations over the loss of 21 million litres of fuel in the State run agency.





According to an impeccable source, Sang resigned after a senior State House official called him and told him to quit or face arrest.





Sang is a close confidante of Deputy President William Ruto and is a frequent visitor to the DP's Harambee House Annex and his Karen residence.





The State House official did not say whether he had instructions from President Uhuru Kenyatta to issue the ultimatum.





"He was given the two choices and asked to choose one. He chose to resign in the hope that he would not be investigated or arrested," the source said.





The source also said that all board members at KPC including chairman, Paul Ngumi, are under investigations and it is just a matter of time before they are arraigned in court.



