See how this LADY changed a blind beggar’s life with a simple but powerful act (VIDEO)

- This simple video profoundly demonstrates the power of words and how using the ‘right’ words can make a huge difference.





Words have the power to melt even stone cold hearts.





Notice how people started noticing the blind beggar after the gracious lady wrote those beautiful words on his sign.





The man was seeing his glass half empty but the thoughtful lady saw it half full and it made the difference.





It’s all about positive attitude.





Watch this thought-provoking video below.







