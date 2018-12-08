See how RAILA warned his ODM MP’s ahead of UHURU’s visit to Kisumu County next week-Sitaki ujinga kabisa!

Saturday December 8, 2018 -Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was in Kisumu County to prepare the way for President Uhuru Kenyatta who is expected to visit next week.





Raila inspected the venue that Uhuru will be during the launch of the Universal Health Care as well as his home in Bondo, which the President will visit later.





The African Union Special Envoy also warned Kisumu County Members of Parliament that their disunity threatens the development plans that the National Government has launched in the region.





He noted that the county has so much potential but the unwillingness to work together with the Government was its biggest impediment, and warned MPs never to bring their issues during Uhuru’s tour.





The NASA leader also urged the residents to welcome President Uhuru Kenyatta when he makes his first visit since the historic handshake.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



