See how LUOs are excited ahead of UHURU’s visit to Kisumu - Will he endorse RAILA ODINGA for the 2022 Presidency during the tour?

Monday December 3, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to visit Kisumu next week to officially launch the pilot phase of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) program.





Uhuru’s visit will be the first in Kisumu since the March 9th handshake, between him and the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





But even before the d-day, the excitement in Kisumu is overwhelming with leaders from the region urging residents to welcome the President when he comes in.





Addressing worshipers at St Stephens Cathedral in Kisumu yesterday, area Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o asserted that the County was ready to welcome the President and that the residents are overjoyed by the planned visit.





Similar sentiments were echoed by Muhoroni MP, Onyang K’Oyoo, who welcomed the President to the region that has always been hostile to him.





“We appreciate his visit and he will be surprised how he will be welcomed in a region many perceive to be hostile to him,” K’Oyoo.





But on his part, Siaya Senator James Orengo claimed that the President will be visiting the County to reaffirm his support for Raila’s Presidential candidature in 2022 to the residents.





Orengo’s thoughts were shared by Kisumu Senator, Fred Outa, who urged the residents to welcome Uhurubecause he is the bridge that will lead the Luo community to the greatest seat on the land.



