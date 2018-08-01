RUTO’s magic works wonders in Italy - See who has agreed to set up base here in Kenya after discussions with the Deputy President

Thursday December 6, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto’s trip to Italy has yielded fruits after Rino Mastrotto Group, the largest leather products manufacturer in Italy with presence in several countries across the world, expressed its interest in setting base in Kenya after holding talks with him.





According to the company’s founder, Rino Mastrotto, he is ready to expand operations to Africa through Kenya and would consider a partnership with the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto.





Ruto welcomed Rino Mastrotto Group to Kenya, pledging a conducive business environment and ready market for leather products.





"The desire by Rino Mastrotto Group, one of the world's largest leather companies, to explore possibilities of setting up shop in Kenya is welcome.”





“It will create jobs for youth; increase farmers' incomes; consolidate our status as the gateway to Africa and expand the manufacturing sector," said Ruto.





“Kenya's investor-friendly climate, skilled labour market and a huge consumer base make it an attractive investment destination," he added.



