RUTO‘s attack dog, SAMSON CHERARGEI says corruption fight is targeting Kalenjin community- DPP Haji hates Kalenjins

Sunday December 9, 2018

-Nandi Senator, Samson Cherargei, has said the ongoing corruption fight is targeting Kalenjin community.





Speaking in Nandi on Saturday, Cherargei claimed the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji using his office and that of Director of Criminal Investigations to frustrate Kalenjin office.





He warned Kalenjin leaders will not sit back and watch the DPP destroy careers of their sons and daughters.





"As the chair of Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights, which oversights investigative agencies in this country, we will not sit back and allow you to ethnically profile our people with vested interests, in bad faith and politically motivated charges,” Cherargei said.





Cherargei claimed he had already warned Haji, Kinoti, EACC and the Attorney General against the alleged ethnic profiling and branding of people from a certain community as corrupt.





"We will not accept. We will not allow that. And I want to ask my friends DPP and DCI, don't be used as a weapon for 2022 succession politics. We are watching you keenly. We will not allow you to destroy the careers of our sons and daughters in the pretense of fighting corruption in this country," he said.





The senator remarks came a few days after Kenya Pipeline Corporation (KPC) Managing Director Joe Sang' was arrested by detectives.



