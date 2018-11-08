RUTO tells Kalenjin leaders not to politicise war on graft – Let everybody who steal public money carry his/her own cross

Saturday November 8, 2018 -Deputy President William Ruto has said no Kenyan is supposed to politicise the ongoing fight against corruption.





On Friday, a section of Kalenjin MPs led by Aldai MP, Cornelius Serem, protested the arrest of Kenya Pipeline Company MD, Joe Sang, saying corruption fight is targeting Kalenjin community sons and daughters.





But speaking at Lelboinet High School in Keiyo South, Elgeyo Marakwet County, during a fundraiser in aid of 12 churches, Ruto dismissed the claims and said no community is being targeted in the ongoing purge against corruption.





The DP also asked civil servants to carry out their duties efficiently and without fear, saying the ongoing war against corruption only targets the culprits. Ruto assured that no civil servant would be victimised for doing his or her job well and in accordance with the Constitution.





The Kenyan DAILY POST