RUTO says nobody will stop his journey to State House in 2022 and slams KALONZO over errand boy comment! I will run over anyone

Sunday December 2, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto has said that his journey to State House in 2022 is unstoppable.





Speaking in Kirinyaga County on Saturday, Ruto accused the opposition led by National Super Alliance leader, Rala Odinga, of undermining his presidential bid in 2022.





He said opposition leaders are planning to divide Jubilee Party and added that he will never allow this to happen





“I will run over whoever will stand on my way," Ruto said.





“If you try to stop the Government’s work, I will deal with you.”





“Jubilee’s priority is construction of roads, ensuring electricity connection, among others. Other things will follow at the right time,” Ruto added.





The DP also repeated a statement he made earlier last week that he was the President’s only principal assistant or mtu wa mkono and others should not claim the role, a remark seemingly aimed at Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, who had declared himself Mr Kenyatta’s “errand boy”.



