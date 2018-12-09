RUTO and his cabal of thieves have panicked over appointment of Prof QURESHI to the DPP’s office- See what MURKOMEN said

Sunday December 9, 2018-

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has surprised Kenyans after he criticised the appointment of Queens Counsel, Prof Khawar Qureshi‘s to the Director of Public Prosecutions office.





DPP, Noordin Haji appointed Qureshi to prosecute Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu in abuse of office case on December 4.





But Murkomen on Sunday said the move by DPP showed mistrust on the Kenyan lawyers.





"If the DPP mistrusts all Kenyan Lawyers, he should just have led by example and prosecute the case himself," Murkomen said on Twitter.





"The idea of getting a foreign advocate to prosecute domestic cases just before our Independence Day is totally misguided." Murkomen added.





Murkomen, who is a close confidante of Deputy President William Ruto ,spoke at a time a number of high profile state officers have been arrested over corruption.



