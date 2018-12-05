Rift Valley maize farmers want to meet UHURU without RUTO present, he is the hyena eating its children and the DP is the real maize cartel

Wednesday December 5, 2018 - Maize farmers from Rift Valley have written a letter to State House demanding a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The maize farmers led by MPs, Joshua Kutuny ( Cherangany), Silias Teren (Moiben) and Kenya Farmers Association director, Kipkorir Menjo, gave the letter to  Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, to hand over to the Head of State.

“We believe he is well placed to understand the plight of farmers than other leaders.”

“That’s why we want to discuss with him so we find the best way forward,” he said.

“We would like to know when the NCPB stores will be opened to start buying maize from farmers," Menjo told journalists  in Eldoret on Tuesday.

Menjo said they don’t want to talk to Deputy President William Ruto because he is the real cartel in the maize industry.

