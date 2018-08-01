REVEALED: How State House fired RUTO’s ally, JOE SANG’, from Kenya Pipeline over massive corruption - Was he sharing the loot with DP?

Wednesday December 5, 2018 - Kenya Pipeline Managing Director, Joe Sang’, reportedly resigned from his position yesterday under unclear circumstances.





However, according to sources, Sang’, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto , was reportedly sent packing by a State House official over corruption in the company.





The source noted that Sang’, who frequents the DP's offices at Harambee House Annex and his Karen residence, was given two options, to either resign from the board to facilitate investigations into multi-million shillings scandals or face arrest and he chose the former.





“He was given the two choices and asked to choose one.”





“He chose to resign in the hope that he would not be investigated or arrested," a board member was quoted saying.





It is, however, not clear whether the State House official had instructions from President Uhuru Kenyatta to issue the ultimatum.



