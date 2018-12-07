RAPHAEL TUJU’s daughter walks down the aisle in a beautiful wedding and here are the colourful photos.

Friday, December 7, 2018

-It was glitz, pomp and colour as the daughter of Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju said I do to the love of her life in a glamorous wedding.





The young beautiful chocolate skinned lady identified as Alma Midayi exchanged vows before men and God with her lover Victor Mabachi, a lawyer by profession and partner at Waruhiu&Co Advocates several weeks ago.





Alma, who is the managing director of Entim Sidai Wellness Sanctuary, was walked down the aisle by her father who donned a white blazer and looked all happy as he witnessed his daughter get hitched.





Here are photos of the wedding.







