RAPHAEL TUJU's daughter walks down the aisle in a beautiful wedding and here are the colourful photos.

Friday, December 7, 2018-It was  glitz, pomp  and colour as the daughter of Jubilee Secretary  General Raphael Tuju said I do to the love of her life in a glamorous wedding.

The young beautiful chocolate skinned  lady identified as Alma Midayi exchanged vows before men and God with her lover Victor Mabachi, a lawyer by profession and partner at Waruhiu&Co Advocates several weeks ago.

Alma, who is the managing director of Entim Sidai Wellness Sanctuary, was walked down the aisle by her father who donned a white blazer and looked all happy as he witnessed his daughter get hitched.

Here are photos of the wedding.






