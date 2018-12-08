Rape doctor MUGO WA WAIRIMU may die in Industrial Area Prison– see what happened to him yesterday

Saturday December 8, 2018

-Fake doctor, Mugo Wa Wairimu will now remain in Industrial Area Prison until his case is heard and determined, Court has ruled.





In a ruling delivered on Friday, Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Mutuku said there were strong compelling reasons for denying Mugo wa Wairimu bail.





“I find that stringent bind terms alone cannot guarantee or safeguard the integrity of the trial process neither cannot guarantee the process of the trial," Mutuku ruled.





Mutuku further ruled that the prosecution had proven to court that there were indeed compelling reasons to warrant her to deny him bail.





Mugo is charged with operating a clinic without a license and also sedating and raping his patients at Milan Health Clinic in Kayole.





He is also charged of operating a medical laboratory without registration and license by the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologist Board.





The fake doctor was exposed on TV showing him being secretly recorded treating patients and went underground when police sought to arrest him.





However he was arrested by detectives when buying clothes in Nairobi‘s CBD.



