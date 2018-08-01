RAILA’s ailing daughter, ROSEMARY, steals the show at UHURU’s event as the President confesses his deep admiration and liking for her

Thursday December 6, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has today admitted his deep admiration of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’ s second-born daughter, Rosemary Odinga.





Addressing the KCB Foundation 2jiajiri Youth Empowerment Program Class of 2018 at the Safaricom Indoor Arena, Kasarani, Uhuru lauded Rosemary for her entrepreneurial skills and ventures.





He urged the young people to emulate Raila’s daughter saying even after falling sick and losing her eyesight, Rosemary has gone back to her business terming it as a sign of resilience that the youth in business need to emulate.





"Kuna dadangu mdogo hapa Rosemary, alianza biashara yake huko ndogo ndogo ya kufanya snail farming (Take the case of my younger sister Rosemary who started her small snail farming business).”





" Sijui ata vile snails huwa zinakuliwa but naskianga huwa zinakuliwa (I don't know how the snails are eaten, but I hear they are edible)," Uhuru said amid laughter from the audience.



