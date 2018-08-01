RAILA ODINGA will be our President after UHURU like it or not - ORENGO and MBADI tell RUTO as they reveal their secret weapon

Monday December 3, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto has been told to forget the Presidency come 2022 and instead support Opposition Leader, Raila Odinga.





Speaking yesterday, ODM leaders, among them party Chairman, John Mbadi, and Siaya Senator, James Orengo, told Ruto and Kenyans at large to start preparing for a new Constitution and a possible Raila Presidency because it is going to happen whether they like it or not.





They told the DP to prepare to go home alongside President Kenyatta saying they had both completed their terms after sharing power.





According to the leaders, Raila is best suited to take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta because he has what it takes to be President and to continue what Uhuru started.





The ODM legislators swore to do everything and anything to ensure that Ruto does not take power in 2022





"Ruto must prepare to go home.”





“They had one orange and shared it equally.”





“He cannot turn around and start demanding another orange," said Mr. Mbadi .



