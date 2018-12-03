RAILA ODINGA says MPs are being as greedy as pigs for demanding for a pay rise and more allowances - Kenyans are suffering dimwits

Monday December 3, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has castigated MPs for their clamour for enhanced perks, terming the Parliamentary Service Commission Bill as anti-people and insensitive to Kenyans.





In a statement to Kenyans on Sunday, Raila who is also the Orange Democratic Movement party leader told the lawmakers to appreciate that the country is struggling with huge debts that cut through a broad spectrum of the economy and deficits strangling specific critical sectors.





“Parliamentary Service Commission Bill is a case of grand larceny and an anti-people and insensitive demand that should be disowned and rejected as inappropriate and unacceptable to a great majority of Kenyans, if not all, at this time,” Raila said.





Raila concluded by appealing to the lawmakers that as custodians of the wishes of the people, they should lead other branches of Government in ensuring responsible fiscal policy and sustainable and responsible use of public finances, not piling up the burden.



