RAILA ODINGA is just mtu wa mkono wa UHURU-See what he did yesterday that shocked Luos and the entire Nyanza region

Friday December 7, 2018 -NASA Leader, Raila Odinga, yesterday attended a series of meetings in Kisumu and Bond in preparation for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s visit next week.





The African Union Special Envoy and High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa landed at the Kisumu International Airport and was received by area Deputy Governor, Mathews Owili, and several MCAs, among them Leader of Majority, Ken Onyango.





Ruth Odinga, who is also Raila’s sister and director of special programmes in the County Government, was also at the airport to receive baba.





President Kenyatta is expected to visit Raila’s home in Bondo as a sign of their new-found friendship launched by their March 9th handshake at Harambee House in Nairobi.





Already, security is building up in the town and especially at the airport, Kenyatta Sports Ground and State House ahead of the President’s tour.



