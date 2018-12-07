RAILA ODINGA is enjoying milk and honey in Canaan as his supporters wallow in poverty - See how he lectured a senior Judge like a child

Friday December 7, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, is among the few Kenyans who are enjoying fruits of the handshake between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Raila, who is currently enjoying trappings of power, was seen lecturing a Judge who he accused of frustrating President Kenyatta’s war on corruption.





Raila, who prides himself as being a democrat and reformer, shocked many when he confronted the highly respected Judge and demanded to know why courts are frustrating the Government’s war on corruption.





He also lectured the Judge for granting a high profile suspect bail saying the man should be in custody until his case is finalised.





Meanwhile, Raila Odinga, who was meeting ODM lawmakers last week, lamented how the Judiciary has become rogue by releasing suspects on bail.





He said some judicial officers are colluding corruption suspects to evade justice.



