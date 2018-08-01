RAILA ODINGA and GIDEON MOI are behind the anecdote linking RUTO to the maize cartels among KALENJIN leaders – LUHYA MPs

Sunday December 2,2018 - A section of Luhya Community MPs have accused National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, and Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, of being behind the linking of Deputy President William Ruto to the maize scandal.





Over the last two months, MPs, Joshua Kutuny (Cherangany), Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills) and Silas Tiren (Moiben) have been accusing Ruto as being the lead cartel in the maize sector.





But speaking during the homecoming of Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, on Friday, Luhya MPs led by Barasa himself said Moi and Raila are behind the linking of Ruto to the maize scandal.





"This action where three Members of Parliament are going around, accusing Deputy President William Ruto, is coming from Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and ODM leader, Raila Odinga," said Barasa.





Similar sentiments were shared by Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, who pointed out that the country needs people of action and not storytellers.





“This country does not need gossipers, proverbs people and too many talks without actions. There are people who talk too much and cannot even buy a short for a child," Sudi said.





Ruto was the chief guest during the function.



