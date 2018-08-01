Prepare to walk to work for many days as High Court support MIKE SONKO's decision to ban Matatus from CBD – The ban is unstoppable!

Monday December 3, 2018 - The High Court has declined to suspend an order barring matatus from accessing Nairobi’s CBD.





On Monday morning, Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, and Matatu Owners Association (MOA) went to court requesting the Judge to suspend the ban claiming it is inconveniencing many commuters.





But in her ruling, Justice Pauline Nyamweya directed the parties to file and serve their petitions to the respondents.





Twenty-one Saccos had gone to court seeking to quash a decision by the Nairobi County Government barring their vehicles for entering the CBD.





They argued that the decision was made without taking into consideration that the operators have valid transport licences that allow them to operate in the Central Business District.





The County has issued picking and dropping permits to the matatu operators.





Meanwhile, Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has told off Sakaja and MOA saying his ban is unstoppable and has the support of President Kenyatta.





The case will be heard on Thursday.



