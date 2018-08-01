Prepare to walk again very soon whether you like it or not! I don’t need your votes in 2022 - MIKE SONKO shocks poor city dwellers

Thursday December 6, 2018 - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has told city dwellers to prepare to walk again to and from work just like they did on Monday when he barred PSVs from accessing the CBD but later suspended the ban due to a public outcry.





Speaking at a public event attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta, Sonko said he is still determined to address the issue of congestion in the city even if it will cost him a second term.





He vowed to ban matatus again from the CBD as a way of decongesting the city, noting that walking is a form of exercise and is healthy.





“ Mimi na ndugu yangu rais tumesema afadhali tuache legacy kuliko kupiga siasa ya pesa nane,” he said. (The President and I have said we’d rather leave a legacy than engage in petty politics.).”





“Nairobi is our international city… Tuwache kufanya siasa na hii maneno pia naona drill zinafanywa hata airport, kwa malls kuji prepare against disasters kwa hivyo hata nairobi nilikua nataka kujaribu tuone kama… na bado, tunajipanga na tukiwa tayari na ile mradi wa BRT, tayari lanes tumetengeneza… (I see safety drills carried out in airports and malls and so in Nairobi, I was just trying to see…),” Sonko said.





“ Kutembea ni exercise na bado mtatembea tena. Tutachunga masilahi ya wale wamama wako na mimba, the physically challenged and the elderly. It is only one kilometer from railways to the CBD. Kama Governor, sitakubali laziness, mtatembea na mtatembea tena,” he vowed. (Walking is good exercise, we will just look after the pregnant, physically challenged and the elderly… As Governor, I will not allow laziness, you will walk and will more some more.),” he added.



