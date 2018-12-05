Poor boychild! Check out this WhatsApp conversation, Aki these Slay Queens have no mercy.

, , , 04:08


Wednesday, December 5, 2018 - This desperate boy child was left with an egg on his face after he tried to vibe a slay queen called Joyce, who had no time for his empty talks.

The merciless slay queen blue ticked the guy and left him to swallow his own vibes.

Poor boychild, stop showing ladies you are too desperate.

Check out this conversation.
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

“Nikamate Hapo,Yote ni Yako”, Alisema Huku akihema

Sidhani ningemsamehe baada ya kunidharau.In May something happened to me that I regret ever left Nairobi for Mombasa. I live in Pipe...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno